Indraneel Bhattacharya joins Vivek Dahiya and Asmita Sood in Ekta Kapoor’s next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Apr 2018 01:09 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Ekta Kapoor bringing a supernatural drama on Star Plus. The project will be bi-weekly.

As per the recent media reports, TV actor Vivek Dahiya, who was last seen in Kavach and Badtameez Dil fame Asmita Sood have been finalized to play lead roles in the show.

Now, the latest we have heard is that talented actor Indraneel Bhattacharya has joined the team.

Indraneel has done various films and TV projects in past. His last stint on TV was Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

According to our sources, Indraneel will portray father’s role in the serial.

We could not get through Indraneel for his comment.

Stay tuned for this for more updates!

