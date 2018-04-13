Home > Tv > Tv News
Indraneil Sengupta keen on doing travel show

Actor Indraneil Sengupta loves to pack his bags and explore the world whenever he can. He says he would like to make a living out of his passion by doing a travel show.

"I try to travel once in three months. I would absolutely love to do a travel show. That would be like making a living out of a passion," Indraneil told IANS.

What does he like the most about travelling?

"The people, culture and the food...the different vibes that different places have and the whole experience of taking off to a different place," he said.

His latest outing was with his wife Barkha Bisht and their daughter Meira to Jim Corbett National Park.

What do you think about Indraneil Sengupta?

"Jim Corbett was an outstanding experience. It's not just about tiger sighting, but the whole experience of the jungle, the serenity and the different terrains that Corbett offers. And of course, the vast wildlife," said the actor.

On the work front, he is currently seen in the Star Bharat show "Nimki Mukhiya".

(Source: IANS)

