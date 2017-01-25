Indrani Halder to be the first guest in Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

Finally, the day has come!

Those who are eagerly waiting for Apur Sansar can now smile.

Yes, Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar is all set to roll out its first episode on 26 January, at 9.30 pm.

So, what are the highlights of the show? Read on to know…

Plot

Tellychakkar.com had reported in a previous article that it’s a nonfiction comedy show. In Apu’s Sansar, there would be innumerable problems. So to fix the issues different celebrities will visit the family at different times.

Apu’s family

The family has a widowed mother, who has three sons. She chants throughout the day and uses an I phone. She is obsessed with the superstar of Bengal, Dev. Her eldest son Apu is a bank employee. Apu’s brother Topu is an aspiring poet and younger brother Dipu is a struggling actor. To add to it, Apu has a wife. Last but not the least the garnishing comes in the form of Dhananjoy, the mischievous male help.

Popular actors

Some of the popular actors of T-town are part of this comedy show. Saswata Chatterjee, who acted in flicks like Kahani, Eagoler Chokh, Ebar Shabor and Proloy, would be leading the show. There is no denying the fact that Saswata, with his charisma will take Apu’s Sansar to a different level. And talented actors like Sudipa Basu, Anirban Bhattacharya and Saurav Das, who are playing the role of Saswata’s family members, will add fun to the show by their hilarious antics. In addition to this, celebrity guests will be present in every episode to add on to the comedy confusion.

First guest of the show

Readers, the first guest of the show is none other than the gorgeous Indrani Halder, who was last seen playing a sleuth in Goyenda Ginni.

So, gear up for the show!

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.