National award winning actress Indrani Halder is set to add another feather to her cap.

Well, the talented actress is portraying a double role in Zee Bangla’s upcoming serial Simarekha.

In the daily, she will be seen essaying the characters of two sisters namely Sima and Rekha who are completely opposite to each other.

The story will revolve around the journey of the two sisters who get married in the same house with two brothers.

Surinder Films is producing the show.

Previously, the gorgeous actress was seen in Zee Bangla’s Goyenda Ginni wherein her character, Parama Mitra, leads a dual life of a housewife and a detective.For its gripping tales (or cases) and Indrani's brilliant performance, Goyenda Ginni was popular among the audiences. We are sure Indrani will weave the same magic on screen with her portrayal of double role.

So, get ready for Simarekha.

Launching on 23 October, it will air every Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm.

