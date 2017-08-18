MUMBAI: The last 15 days have been extremely punishing for J D Majethia. No, he has not been once again becoming a participant of Survivor (on account of his being a TV and stage personality) in which he did commendably well a few years ago.

Rather, he has been donning another hat (he has a passion for hats, LOL) : that of the producer and head of the TV unit of the Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC). The IFTPC has been at the forefront of managing the “illegal” strike call given by the Federation of Western India Cine & Television Employees (FWICE). And it is Majethia who has been leading the IFTPC's response to it.

The FWICE took a decision to go ahead and strike despite a pending legal dispute between it and the producers’ bodies before the the Competition Commission of India. (CCI) The CCI had ruled that any move by FWICE to strike or hold a heavy hand over producers is mala fide and in violation of the Competition Act.

Majethia along with the committee members of the IFTPC TV unit took a call to approach the Mumbai high court to get succor and relief when the strike was announced in early August. And the IFTPC managed to get a favorable interim order from the honourable judges. The interim order allowed producers to get Mumbai police help at their shoot locations. It forbade errant FWICE reps from disrupting shoots or going on to the sets where shoots were happening.

With that in hand, Majethia and dispute resolution committee of the IFTPC told TV producers to go ahead and shoot, strike call or not. Other producer associations such as IMPAA, Film & TV Producers Guild of India stood firmly behind the IFTPC.

The FWICE and some lumpen elements meanwhile stormed Film City gates (in northern Mumbai; where scores of shoots are going on) and made it difficult for TV professionals to get access to their sets. An actor had his car dented when he tried to enter Film City..

But team IFTPC and Majethia held firm and with the help of the police shoots proceeded reasonably smoothly, Tellychakkar has learnt.

Majethia, the IFTPC secretariat, TV producers communicated with each other through a Whatsapp group and speedily ran to another colleague’s set to help him out of a tight situation with the unions, whenever - and if - it arose. They constantly exhorted each other not to retaliate but to rather be firm and document every incursion on the sets or any scuffle with trade workers through photographs and videos from their phones. Which each producer kept doing.

The FWICE meanwhile managed to get the Association of Cine & TV Equipment Suppliers (ACTES) and some editing studios to join the strike call. For a day or a day and a half, the light suppliers made life challenging for the TV producers.

Personal vicious attacks were allegedly hurled against Majethia by members of the FWICE. A vituperative campaign was run by the FWICE against him amongst the its member unions that it is he who is behind the tough times the union was facing in getting their “just dues” from TV producers.

It maddened some so much that they directed their ire against Majethia and burnt his effigy, galling many in the TV industry. Even then he was unflappable. He went about his job as though it was another day at the office (sets in Majethia’s case). He continued, rallying the forces of the ITPC , disclosing that the personal attacks were nothing and the need of the hour is to focus on what lies ahead; the need of the hour is to be vigilant and prepare for any outcome. The TV industry has been under pressure and the FWICE’s agitations have been adding to that, he said. We have to stay united and come out on top this time.

His fellow colleague producers are all praise for the calm manner in which he has directed and spearheaded the IFTPC counter against the so called “illegal strike” by the FWICE.

Tellychakkar has learnt that, for many of the younger and emerging TV lot, Majethia, has emerged as a hero. Not just as he does in some of his on-screen appearances. But in real life too.