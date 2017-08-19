Shocked! In one word that’s what describes the immediate reaction from industry professionals when TellyChakkar.com informed them about the passing away of the talented actor – Gagan Kang, and Arijit Lavania in a car accident earlier today.

Tellychakkar reached out to Contiloe Films’ Abhimanyu Singh the producer of Sony TV’s Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman in which Gagan played the role of Maharaja Kesari – the father of Lord Hanuman. “I am really shocked. I don’t know what to say,” says Abhimanyu. “The serial got over a long time back. But Gagan Kang still kept in touch. I met him only three days ago. It is so unfortunate.”

Falaq Naaz who plays Goddess Saraswati in Colors Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, the show in which Gagan was cast as Lord Indra too told Tellychakkar.com that she was shocked no end. “It is very sad and unfortunate. I am numb with the news. I am feeling sad for their families especially for Gagan’s mom as I think she is all alone.”

At the time of writing, Rahul Tewary, the benumbed producer of Mahakali could only say he was pretty upset by what had happened. His brother Siddharth Tewary who has been directing and writing Mahakali had one word to say. “Shocking.”

Kanan Malhotra who plays Lord Vishnu in the same show says that he was shooting with Gagan and Arijit until this morning. He adds: “They were both nice people and we bonded very well. Life is uncertain and hope God gives their families strength. I pray for them and let their souls rest in peace.”

Adds Nikita Sharma who enacts the role of Goddess Lakshmi in Mahakali: “Gagan and Arijit were very simple and down to earth persons. They used to lighten up everyone’s moods. I can only have concern for Gagan’s mom. He was very stressed about her since she was not keeping well.”

"The news shook me," says Danish Akhtar Saifi, The actor who played Nishumbh in Colors' Mahakaali further stated "Arijit was a very good friend. We used to have coffee together on the sets of Mahakaali. I am at a loss of words, hope his soul rests in peace"

Industry folks and co-actors and professionals who worked with Gagan Kang and Arijit Lavania in Mahakali and other shows, TellyChakkar.com shares your grief and prays for their souls as well as for Gagan’s spotboy-cum-helper-cum driver who perished in the accident.

May their souls RIP.