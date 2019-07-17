An injury cannot come in between Nach Baliye and me, says Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Recently, there were reports about Shraddha Arya opting out of the dance reality show Nach Baliye because of major back injury. The actress has now reacted to the reports.



When asked about the same, Shraddha told TimesofIndia.com, “Nothing, not even an injury can come in between Nach Baliye and me. Yes, I am unwell and have had a terrible back injury on the sets of Khatra Khatra but opting out of a commitment that I have made to myself and to the makers, is something that can never be on my mind.”



She also spoke about the injury. She said, “I have a tissue tear on the left side of my upper back. It did create a lot of trouble during rehearsals for my first performance but it hasn't taken away my spirit to outshine in the show. I got multiple scans for the injury. It was so difficult initially as anyone who would even touch me at the back while rehearsing, would make it unbearable for me and I would howl in pain. But my choreographers have been really sweet and helpful and are coping up with me. They also do the exercises that I have been asked to do by my doctor, to give me company. But now I am much better. I am taking proper medication and am under the doctor's supervision. So, I have recovered as compared to my state before, and you can say I am 50% better and will soon be all fit and fine. I really don't know why all this buzz is going around of me leaving the show, it's all just so wrong. I hope next time when someone writes something about me, it’s true and factually correct and not just haywire."

She added, “Actually, the injury aggravated as I did not rest as I was shooting for Kundali Bhagya, Khatra Khatra, and Nach Baliye. My doctor understood my commitments and has recommended me certain things accordingly. I have bandaged the area of injury to avoid it from worsening.”



Nach Baliye 9 has an exciting format. This year both real life couples and exes will be battling out for the trophy. Produced by Salman Khan, the show is all set to go on air from 19 July.