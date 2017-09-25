Be it Hollywood, Bollywood or TV, our actors are ready to do anything to justify their roles. Shedding or gaining weight to get into the character has become run of the mill now.

Television Actress Shafaq Naaz who rose to fame through her pivotal roles in Chidya Ghar, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul ka Bidaai received a lot of love and won the hearts of many being a dear favourite to her fans. Shafaq whose known for her cute and bubbly look received a lot of appreciation with her appearance in the movie Guest in London.

The beautiful actress who is loved for her chubby look has a little surprise for her fans. Shafaq who has been working in the industry since 6 years is now on a break and has transformed into one gorgeous lady. Yes, you have heard it right. This gorgeous actress has shed 13 kgs in a matter of 2 months and is all set to look amazing and different in her next project.

Sharing her transformation story Shafaq mentioned, “my work life has really been hectic leaving me no time to focus and work on myself. Hence, I decided to give myself a break and worked out on the daily basis shedding these extra kilos. I believe, if you wish to do something you end up doing it. I followed a very strict diet with daily workouts giving those days just to myself. It feels really nice to see the changes in yourself and I am waiting to be seen differently in my upcoming projects and I hope my fans love this version of me too”.



