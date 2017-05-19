Hot Downloads

Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka is a unique show: Savita Prabhune

19 May 2017

Actress Savita Prabhune, who is known for her role as Sulochana in TV show "Pavitra Rishta", says she is returning to fiction drama on television after a gap of three years.

The actress is returning to television with Life Ok's upcoming show "Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka", a revenge thriller, which also stars Avinash Sachdev, Manav Goel and Ricky Patel.

"Yes, I am returning to fiction drama on television after the gap of three years with Life Ok's upcoming revenge drama 'Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka'," Savita said in a statement.

"For last three years, I was away from Hindi fiction shows as I was busy working on Marathi shows but now I am all set to entertain my fans with 'Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka'. The show has a unique concept which has not been seen on television before,"she added.

(Source: IANS)

