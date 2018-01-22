Home > Tv > Tv News
News

International Wrestler Aaron W. Reed to play Persian Warrior in Porus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 12:32 PM

MUMBAI: Porus, the first global TV series made in India has roped in Aaron W. Reed to play a crucial part in the show. With the show gaining immense popularity with it scenes, visuals and acting, the makers have ensured to make this historical show a memory worth remembering.

Aaron W. Reed will be playing a Persian Warrior in the show who is considered to be the biggest, undefeated fighter in the world. He will be seen fighting a battle with King Kanishka and Porus. The former WWE wrestler and world’s tallest body builder is currently in India and staying in Umergaon where the set of the show is located.

He is having a good time shooting, interacting with fellow actors and learning some basic Hindi. The production will also ensure his special requirements, including diet and gym facilities are in place for him to utilize. It is said that last year Aaron visited Mumbai for an event which saw a lot of global participation. That’s when the makers noticed him and too it ahead. He fits the character perfectly, and his dialogues will be dubbed.

Tags > TV series, historical show, Porus, WWE Wrestler, King Kanishka, Aaron W,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days