International Wrestler Aaron W. Reed to play Persian Warrior in Porus

MUMBAI: Porus, the first global TV series made in India has roped in Aaron W. Reed to play a crucial part in the show. With the show gaining immense popularity with it scenes, visuals and acting, the makers have ensured to make this historical show a memory worth remembering.

Aaron W. Reed will be playing a Persian Warrior in the show who is considered to be the biggest, undefeated fighter in the world. He will be seen fighting a battle with King Kanishka and Porus. The former WWE wrestler and world’s tallest body builder is currently in India and staying in Umergaon where the set of the show is located.