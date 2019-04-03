News

Iqbal Khan and Hussain Kuwajerwala to battle it out in Colors' Kitchen Champion

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 04:23 PM
MUMBAI: Colors’ Kitchen Champion is a show that has the perfect blend of drama, entertainment, and tadka!

The show has witnessed a rally of stars and now soon viewers will see talented actors Iqbal Khan and Hussain Kuwajerwala gracing the show with their better halves.

Iqbal and Hussain, who bonded well in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6, will once again share the screen space by appearing as guests in Kitchen Champion.

As per the show’s format, Hussain and Iqbal with their respective wives will battle it out in a cooking competition.

Checkout the above picture of actors with the cool host Arjun Bijlani! 
Tags > Colors tv, Kitchen Champion, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6, Iqbal Khan, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Arjun Bijlani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gangaur pooja celebration in Yeh Rishta...

In pics: Gangaur pooja celebration in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak

past seven days