Iqbal Khan and Hussain Kuwajerwala to battle it out in Colors' Kitchen Champion

MUMBAI: Colors’ Kitchen Champion is a show that has the perfect blend of drama, entertainment, and tadka!



The show has witnessed a rally of stars and now soon viewers will see talented actors Iqbal Khan and Hussain Kuwajerwala gracing the show with their better halves.



Iqbal and Hussain, who bonded well in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6, will once again share the screen space by appearing as guests in Kitchen Champion.



As per the show’s format, Hussain and Iqbal with their respective wives will battle it out in a cooking competition.



Checkout the above picture of actors with the cool host Arjun Bijlani!