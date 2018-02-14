Iqbal Khan giving love tips for Valentine’s is all you need to see today

He is smart, he is intelligent, he is sarcastic and moreover, he is as human as anyone could be. His years' long experience has made him what he is today. Iqbal Khan is not just the finest actor from the industry but also a personality whom many still respect. Because of the above-mentioned reasons, Khan is the most obvious choice to play TellyChakkar's Love Guide.

14 February, popularly celebrated as the Valentine’s Day is the day of romance. On this day, many are merely contemplating what to do and how to go about it. Queries around what should one buy for their partners or how they should surprise them is something which floats on everyone’s mind.

In a TellyChakkar, exclusive Iqbal Khan turned Love Guide to direct his fans and assist them on celebrating the day of love.

Khan, who became a national crush post his stint in Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, gave solutions to many queries that his fans asked him. Furthermore, in one of the questions, Iqbal was asked how a girl should say no to her boyfriend who is interested to have sex with her on the Valentine’s Day. Iqbal, reverted, if a boy forces a girl for sex, he should be kicked in his ba**s.

Well, let’s see what his reaction to such other questions was.

Check the video here.

Did you like the video? If you did then share the article and the video with your friends and pass on Iqbal's tips for Valentine’s Day.