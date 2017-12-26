Hot Downloads

News

Ira to marry Akhilesh in &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 06:51 PM

&TV’s Hanikarak started the discussion of a rather bold topic on Indian TV. For the first time on TV space the male lead is shown to be going through vasectomy. As the viewers have already seen that Akhilesh (Karan Suchak) by mistake goes through vasectomy due to misunderstandings by Ira (Jia Shankar).

Now, according to our sources the upcoming track in the daily will see major drama happening. Per the upcoming storyline, after Brijesh (Nasir Khan) runs away from the house, the members will be left perplexed and there would confusion regarding the property. Meanwhile no girl will get ready to marry Akhilesh post his masculinity going for a toss.

Since this whole fiasco will be Ira’s fault, the lady goes in a guilt trip. Ira decides to marry Akhilesh due to the whole situation. On the other hand, Akhilesh’s step sister (Palak Purswani) talks to Ira and manipulates her. She tries to brainwash her by asking her whethershe will be ready to accept a man who is sans virility.

However, post all the drama we hear that Ira will eventually marry Akhilesh. Soon the upcoming track will focus on Ira’s involvement in her in-laws house.

The shooting is already on floors and this sequence will add new dimensions to the narrative. The wedding sequence itself will be one of a kind.

Keep reading TellyChakkar to keep yourself updated from all the latest happenings of telly town.





