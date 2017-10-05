Balaji Telefilms' Chandrakanta aired on Colors, has kept viewers hooked to the show with its captivating storyline and interesting twists. In the upcoming week, viewers will witness the entry of new characters in the show. Iravati’s long exiled elder brother is all set to return back to the kingdom with his whole family.

Our source informs us, "Shreyas Pandit is going to play the role of Daksh who is Iravati’s elder brother. Since the day Iravati was born, she was clearly the more talented one and one who harnessed magic. Hence, Shreyas has been Iravati’s shadow. He was banished from the kingdom because his wife was found stealing. He is a kind of person who doesn’t let any emotions rule his mind." Shreyas said “I am really happy to be part of this show. My character is very different and has a comical side attached to it.”

The source further added "Roma Bali is all set to play the role of Nishi who is Daksh’s (Shreyas Pandit) wife. She is an evil and greedy women, who can be really dangerous but lacks intelligence. She is a gossipmonger and is jealous of Ira."

Anotger crucial character will be portrayed by Lalit sharma. "He will be seen in the role of Aryan who is Daksh’s and Nishi’s son. He is a coward and first one to run away in face of danger and always wants success to come easy to him, " said the source. Lalit commented on his role “My character is very charming. He is funny, flaunty and romantic kind of a person. I hope viewers like this character”

The entry of 3 new characters is definitely going to add new spice to the show. Recently show witnessed a lot of drama when Chandrakanta and Veer save Swayam and bring him back home. Veer realizes that he loves Chandrakanta and decides to better their relationship.

For more such updates keep a tab on TellyChakkar.com