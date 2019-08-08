Irrfan to do dacoit drama with THIS filmmaker?

MUMBAI: Irrfan, who wrapped up Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium in London, reportedly is in talks for three films.

According to a report in PeepingMoon.com, the actor is in talks for three films but hasn’t decided on any of them yet. One is with Judgementall Hai Kya producer Shailesh R Singh. Irrfan visited Shailesh’s office and listened to his light-hearted script with an unusual narrative and liked it. At the same time the actor also met up with a big banner and is in talks with them about a project that is under wraps. But it is the third film that Irrfan is most likely to okay and begin work on after Angrezi Medium. This one is by Tigmanshu Dhulia with whom Irrfan has already worked in Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. The film is on notorious dacoit Shiv Kumar Patel, popularly known as Dadua, who was a modern-day Robin Hood and held sway over 500 villages and 10 assembly segments in UP and MP. His reign of power was such that politicians needed his blessings to win elections in any of these constituencies.

The report also mentioned that the film will focus on Dadua’s rise to infamy, his conflict with the law, his influential political power and how he was gunned down in July 2007 in the jungles of Chitrakoot. The report further stated that Tigmanshu wants Irrfan to play the dreaded outlaw and that Irrfan has reportedly given Tigmanshu a verbal okay but the final call will be taken only after the director is ready with his full script. That should be by this month-end.