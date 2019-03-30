Isha Koppikar in ALTBalaji’s Fixer, Rushad Rana joins the cast of Shakti, Aashka Goradia to play queen on &TV’s show, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.



Isha Koppikar roped in for ALTBalaji's Fixer



Isha Koppikar is all set to make her digital debut. She will be seen in ALT Balaji's Fixer. The actress will play the role of a sub-inspector named Jayanti Javdekar, who lives in a modest house with her young son and husband. Isha will essay the part of a Marathi woman and will add comic relief to the show. Apart from Shabbir Ahluwalia and Isha Koppikar, Mahie Gill has also been roped in for a key role.



Aashka Goradia to be seen on &TV’s Daayan



Aashka Goradia, who was last seen in Naagin series, will be back on-screen. According to the ongoing plot, it has come as a shocker for Jhanvi (Tinaa Datta) upon knowing that Aakarsh is a Daayan. Now the story will get into the past which will give viewers the reasoning on Aakarsh’s identity. According to media reports, the upcoming story of the show will focus on the past story. 500 years old story will be shown wherein Aakarsh was the king. Aashka will be part of the past story wherein she will play the queen.



Rushad Rana joins the cast of Shakti



Rushad Rana, who was last seen as a music producer on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is all set to join the cast of the long-running show, Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He will play Chaddha, a lawyer, who will represent Harman's (Vivian Dsena) brother Varun (Laksh Handa). He will fight the case against Ronit Roy, who is playing the role of Saumya's (Rubina Dilaik) lawyer in the show.



Social media helps tell an actor’s journey: Sandeep Nahar



While there has been enough talk about how social media is quite addictive, actor Sandeep Nahar says that it is a necessary addiction. He says that it helps fans know more about an actor, which is very important for an actor. “Social media plays a very important role. I think that the boom is very beneficial for actors. It plays a very important role in an actor’s life. Sometimes people may go to watch a movie and miss out the presence of certain actors. But social media makes you aware of their work. It's the platform through which people become aware of an actor’s journey. While it might be addictive to an extent, but it’s important too,” says Sandeep, who has been part of movies such as MS Dhoni, Kesari, and TV shows like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 1 and 2.



However, ask him if social media presence has any relevance to an actor’s talent, and he says, “I don't think social media popularity has any relevance to an actor’s talent. These are two different things. You can say that social media can take your talent to different heights which you might not have achieved otherwise. But your social media popularity can’t be your talent.”



While some actors are very open about their life and post a lot on social media, others are more restricted when it comes to posting personal stuff. To each, his own, says Sandeep. “I think it's their personal life and everyone knows what they are doing. So it's on them what to post or not,” he says.



He adds, “I am very careful about what I post on my social media handles. My posts can be read by everyone and I don’t want anyone to misunderstand what I write.”



Whattt!!!! Happu Singh aka Yogesh Tripathi tries to kill Amma aka Himani Shivpuri in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan!



Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has won hearts of masses by its unique mixture of spices in the show, and it is continuing to do so. Again producers Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli are coming up with a new twist on their show. Amma thinks that Happu and Rajesh are plotting to kill her so that they can claim the life insurance policy of Amma. Thus a whole lot of twists are waiting to unfold in the episodes for the audiences, and it will surely not let you go away from the television in your homes.



Kapil Sharma has a blast at his pre-birthday party on The Kapil Sharma Show



Kapil Sharma, who will celebrate his birthday on April 2, had early birthday celebrations on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian's fan club shared a series of pictures where Kapil can be seen feeding the cake to his mom and other members of the cast.



Mohena Singh adorably plays with a cute puppy



Mohena Singh is loved for her role of Keerti in the hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has taken a break of few days from her shooting and it seems she is enjoying quality time with her adorable pet dog. Mohena was seen playing adorably with a Labrador puppy, and the puppy too was seen having a good time with the actress.



Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur finishes her board exams



Ashnoor Kaur, who plays Mini Khuranna in Patiala Babes, is super relieved now as her exams are over. The young actress’ 10th standard exams got over and she couldn’t contain her excitement. Ashnoor shared a picture on social media and wrote, “BOARDDSSSS OVVEEERRRRRRR Wohoooooo!! #DoneWithExams #FreeBird #FreeMe #BoardsOver #FunTimeStarts.”