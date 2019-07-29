Ishaa Chawlaa bags ALTBalaji’s new season of Class of 2017

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji leaves no stone unturned to entertain audience. It is popular for bringing varied content for the audience. Class of 2017, created and produced by Vikas Gupta, will return with Class of 2019.

Class of 2017 starred actors Anshuman Malhotra, Krissann Barretto, Rohan Shah and Rohit Suchanti amongst others. After the success of Class of 2017, Vikas and his team are currently working on the next season of the series, tentatively titled Class of 2019. The project is currently in its initial stage and the team has started their workshops for the same.

Now, according to a report in Indiaforums, actress Ishaa Chawlaa has been roped in by the makers for this season of the series.

Ishaa came into limelight with her performance in Swim Team and was recently seen in Dangal TV’s Yeh Ishq Nahi Asaan along with Rohit Suchanti.

When Ishaa was asked about her confirmation on being a part of this show, she said, “Till the day we are not on set, nothing is confirmed.”