Ishaan to compel Nilasha to keep maun-vrat in Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja

Kolkata, 29 January 2018: The upcoming episodes of Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja will unfold a lot of twists and turns, which will keep the viewers hooked to the series.

Audience would know how Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) and Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee) are using different tricks to teach each other a lesson. And it seems their 'interesting’ fight will not stop soon as we hear a lot more dramatic sequences are in store for the audience.

According to our source, in the coming episode, with the help of a fake Guru, Ishaan will compel Nilasha to keep maun-vrat. To answer him back, Nilasha will put an advertisement on newspaper saying they are looking for a bride for Ishaan.

This is not the end of drama.

Next, at the presentation room, Nilasha will replace Ishaan’s pen drive with another one.

And guess what? The other pen drive will comprise of Nilasha’s photos.

OMG! What will happen now? Will Nilasha’s heart melt after witnessing this? Only time will tell.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.