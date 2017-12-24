Hot Downloads

News

Ishaan to meet with an accident in Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2017 07:05 PM

A lot of drama is in store for the viewers of Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja

Loyal viewers of the daily soap would know that Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee) is upset with Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) as he had not revealed his original identity to her. Now for the same reason, Nilasha will decide to leave him.

According to our source, in the upcoming episode, Nilasha will tell Ishaan that she doesn’t want to stay in this relationship anymore. And Ishaan will accept this.

Ishaan who had to prove his love for her several times before, will want to quit this relationship with Nilasha as she is not interested in the relationship anymore.

He will meet with a severe road accident after saying this to his lady love.

Ishaan’s condition will be assessed to be serious by a doctor in the hospital and for which he would need to be operated and would also require AB negative blood.

OMG! What will happen next? To know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar





