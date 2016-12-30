Ishaan overwhelmed by wife’s birthday surprise

Who doesn’t like surprises on birthdays?

And if it comes from that special person of your life, it becomes super exceptional.

Readers, it’s Dashi (Colors Bangla) fame actor Ishaan Mazumder’s birthday today (30 December) and he has received a beautiful surprise from his wifey dear (Shilpa Mazumder).

“I was shooting last night when my wife called to wish me. We talked for a few minutes and then she said that she will sleep and asked me to continue with my work but who knew she was planning to surprise me. Well, after disconnecting the phone, I got busy with my shooting. And then when the clock struck 12, my wife along with my entire team of Dashi surprised me with the birthday cake,” an elated Ishaan shared with Tellychakkar.com.

He added saying, “It was so thoughtful of her that she knitted the plan along with my team and came to the set to be with me on my special occasion.”

The actor said that people who are born this festive season are lucky.

He quipped, “I feel people who take birth from 25 December to 1 January are lucky. You come to the world when everyone is in celebration mood. Your birth adds happiness to the celebratory mood.”

When asked to mention the best things that the year 2016 gave him, he answered, “It gave me the film Postmaster, documentary feature Pratyavartan and the TV soap Dashi. I also got the opportunity to work with late Bappaditya Bandopadhyay.”

So, what are your expectations from 2017? He replied, “I want to work harder, continue to act in TV soaps and be a part of different good films. And my New Year resolution is to maintain work-life balance.”

The actor has no birthday plans as he will remain busy with shooting.

May your wishes get fulfilled, Ishaan!