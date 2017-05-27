Hot Downloads

Ishaan Singh Manhas to enter Mere Angne Mein

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2017

Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein (Sphereorigins) will soon welcome a new member.

Swim Team fame Ishaan Singh Manhas has been roped in for the project to play the character of police inspector Golu Singh. His role will be funny and positive and will add sugar and spice to the track.

He would be a modern day Robin Hood, and girls would go gaga over him. He will have a tashan with Ammaji (Krutika Desai).

When we contacted Ishaan, he shared, “I am bringing new wave in Mere Angne Mein. My mom has been a great fan of the show so I know all the characters and story line well. I have begun shooting and hoping that people will love my character. Golu is full of life, and fights for everyone's rights.”

Ishaan’s entry sequence will air this Monday (29 May).

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Mere Angne Mein, Sphereorigins, Ishaan Singh Manhas, Krutika Desai, Golu Singh,

