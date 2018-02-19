Ishaan to work as a mechanic in Zee Bangla’s Jamai Raja

Kolkata: Recently, in the ongoing track of Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja, when Bibi (Chaiti Ghoshal) purchased Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty)'s house by paying 20 crores and asked him to stay in a store room along with his family, it made the drama turn much more gripping for the viewers.

Now gear up to watch the upcoming episodes of the daily as the makers have lined up many more interesting sequences to entertain you all!

Well, according to our source, in the coming episodes, to teach Bibi a lesson, Ishaan will come up with various tricks.

Not a person to bow down easily, Bibi too will utilize every opportunity to insult Ishaan and Aparna.

And guess what? In order to insult them, sometimes Bibi will criticize the food cooked by them while sometimes she will give Aparna an earful for turning the oven on at home.

On the other hand, to run his family, Ishaan will start working as a mechanic at some garage.

What will happen next? Will Ishaan be able to deal with this crisis?

We tried to connect with the actor for a comment but could not reach.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.