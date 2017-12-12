Ishaan's real identity to get revealed in Jamai Raja

Finally, time has come for an important ‘revelation drama’ in Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja!

We hear the upcoming episodes of the daily have some scary sequences and they will reveal the real identity of Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) in front of Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee).

According to our source, in the coming episodes, Ishaan and Nilasha will have to take shelter at one of the houses in the village. When they will be enjoying some quality moments, someone will burn the house. Within moments, the fire will spread rapidly and it would be so intense that they will face difficulty in coming out of the house but anyhow they will manage to save themselves.

Once they will return to their home, their aiburobhat and sangeet ceremony will be held.

On her wedding day, Nilasha will get to know that Ishaan is actually the son of industrialist Ranodeb Chatterjee. As a proof, in front of her will be his birth certificate and innumerable photos. After knowing the truth, she will not be able to believe him anymore.

Considering the fact that Nilasha doesn’t like rich people, what will happen to their relationship now? It would be interesting to see what she will do next.

