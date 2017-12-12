Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which TV couple had a dreamy wedding in 2017?

TV couple
previous polls Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ishaan's real identity to get revealed in Jamai Raja

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2017 04:22 PM

Finally, time has come for an important ‘revelation drama’ in Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja!

We hear the upcoming episodes of the daily have some scary sequences and they will reveal the real identity of Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) in front of Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee).

According to our source, in the coming episodes, Ishaan and Nilasha will have to take shelter at one of the houses in the village. When they will be enjoying some quality moments, someone will burn the house. Within moments, the fire will spread rapidly and it would be so intense that they will face difficulty in coming out of the house but anyhow they will manage to save themselves.

Once they will return to their home, their aiburobhat and sangeet ceremony will be held.   

On her wedding day, Nilasha will get to know that Ishaan is actually the son of industrialist Ranodeb Chatterjee. As a proof, in front of her will be his birth certificate and innumerable photos. After knowing the truth, she will not be able to believe him anymore.

Considering the fact that Nilasha doesn’t like rich people, what will happen to their relationship now? It would be interesting to see what she will do next.

 Keep reading Tellychakkar for more updates on your favourite TV shows.

Tags > Zee Bangla, Jamai Raja, Shreema Bhattacherjee, Arjun Chakraborty, favourite TV shows, Ranodeb Chatterjee, TV shows,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top