Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein casts enjoys communicating with sign language

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein has already gathered immense traction in the first week of its launch. With a show that revolves around a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi (essayed by Mudit Nayar), viewers will get to see his beautiful love-story. While Yogi is stealing hearts with this lovable character, his Ishaaras have gained immense popularity among the audiences. To make the show a success and bring out the hand gestures right, Mudit has been learning the official Indian Sign Language from a professional sign language instructor - Sunil Sahasrabudhe. The instructor is always on the sets and along with Yogi, the entire cast has also aced the sign language. By now, the entire cast is so well trained with sign language training that Yogi’s family is seen filling words for Yogi’s gestures. Most of the times they understand what the other person is trying to communicate just with a gesture. With such an interesting show, the concept of sign language has gained lot of popularity. Another interesting part about it is that the sign language is easy for any viewer to pick up.

Throughout the day, the entire cast of the show – Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja, Kiran Karmarkar, Sulbha Arya, Rishina Kandhari, Swati Shah and others have been observed communicating in the sign language rather than communicating with words. Veteran actor Kiran Karmarkar who essays the role of Mudit’s father, Prakash says, “It’s so fun and interesting to learn and interact in sign language. The family’s bonding has become so strong that we can read and understand each other’s expressions. We have sign language trainer, Sunil Sahasrabudhe, who trains all of us to become a perfectionist. We are so engrossed in our character that we understand each other’s secret conversations in Ishaaras without even speaking a word.”



While the television is flooded with unrealistic and non-relatable shows across channels, SET’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is striving hard to make it a real concept and relatable storyline. Hence in the show, we see a joint family with three generations coming together and making it a happy and supportive family. “The entire team of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein has now become a family with whom we spend the maximum part of our day.” Expresses Swati Shah who essays the role of Mudit’s mother Kusum.