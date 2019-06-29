Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein gets launch date; programming changes on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is bringing a new fiction show titled Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein produced by Qissago Telefilms. It will star Mudit Nayyar and Bengali actress Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a beautiful love story of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi (Mudit).

TellyChakkar now has information about the launch date and time slot of the show.

According to our sources, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will replace Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo from 15th July at 8 PM. Currently, Chandragupta Maurya, which airs at 8 PM, will air at 7.30 PM, while Mere Sai and Vighnaharta Ganesha, which used to air for 45 minutes, will now be telecast for half an hour at their respective times.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will feature actors Kiran Karmarkar, Simran Parinja, Sudhir Pandey, Rishina Kandhari, Sulbha Arya, Swati Shah, Karaan Singh, Sumbhul Touqeer, and Gaurav Sharma.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!