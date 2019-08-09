Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein's Mudit Nayar REVEALS THIS interesting story from his life

MUMBAI: Television actor Mudit Nayar is currently seen in recently launched show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. He is essaying the role of Yogi, a hearing-impaired boy. He has been garnering praises for his performance in the show. The actor revealed an interesting story from his personal life that has similarity with his reel story.

In an interview with Times of India, he shared that he, too, had to face a distant relationship with his real-life wife, Aprajita Shrivastava. The show revolves around of Yogi's life and his love story with Gunjan (character played by Simran Pareenja), where both are seen communicating and expressing their emotions through sign language, as Gunjan cannot speak as well. As per the recent track of the show, Yogi's marriage is fixed with Gunjan, but he is forbidden from meeting her before the marriage. Mudit revealed that his real-life experience is very much like his reel life experience, but the twist here is that, his wife was the one who did all the planning and plotting to meet him.

Sharing his real-life story, he told the daily, “Back then when we were not allowed to meet each other, Aparajita did all the struggles to secretly meet me. I used to live in Mumbai, and she was in Pune. Once she lied to her parents and told them that she wants to go to Mumbai for shopping, just so that she could meet me.” Similar thing is been portrayed now in Mudit’s reel life. The actor further added, “When you love someone, you figure out a way to meet them and be with them by hook or crook.”