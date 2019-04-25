Ishani attempts suicide in Ek Bhram..., Dhanak shocked to see Raghu's near-death experience in Gathbandhan, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: RV proposes to Happy

In the upcoming episode, Sanaya questions RV if the reason is Happy. RV agrees and confesses his true love for Happy.

He calls off the engagement and proposes to Happy in front of everyone, leaving Sanaya heartbroken. RV’s revelation shocks Happy, as she never thought of RV as a lover.

Gathbandhan: Dhanak shocked to see Raghu's near-death experience

In the upcoming episode, Raghu and Dhanak get into action together to save the school kids from the terrorists' bomb blast trap. They succeed, but eventually, Raghu gets stuck in the bus. And while they both feel proud of the fact that they saved the kids, the bus that Raghu is driving starts falling down from the cliff, leaving Dhanak in shock.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani stunned by Malhar's love proposal

In the upcoming episode, Kalyani is finally close to the most awaited moment of her life, that is, when Malhar will finally be proposing his love.

Anupriya and Sarthak come together and fix Kalyani and Malhar’s romantic date. Meanwhile, Atul turns villain and stops Kalyani from meeting Malhar.

But Anupriya takes a strong stand against Atul for Kalyani and thus sends her to meet Malhar.

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Ishani commits suicide

In the upcoming episode, Kabir returns home with his wife Kavya and son Aarush. Ishani is furious and slaps Kavya, while Jahnvi is angry with Ishani and slaps her. A heartbroken Ishani attempts suicide but thankfully survives.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein : Ishita and Shaina's double-role mystery puts Bhallas in dilemma

In the upcoming episode, Shaina Shah enters the Bhalla house as Ishita Bhalla and threatens Simmi to not open up about her truth to anyone. Shaina is the wife of underworld don Sahil and has entered the Bhalla house to create problems. Everyone in the Bhalla house is shocked with the weird behaviour of Ishita. Raman asks Ishita about her whereabouts, but she keeps saying that she was at the hospital. He has not realized that she is an imposter.