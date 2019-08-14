News

Ishani's big mistake to expose Sid before the wrong person Vardhan in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 11:10 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus fresh new show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Ishani catches Sid red-handed taking bribe from top model Natasha.

While Ishani is unaware that Sid takes bribe from rich people and donates the same amount to the poor and needy people.

Ishani is determined to expose Sid and get him expelled from Sanjivani.

Ishani thus talks to Dr. Anjali to fire Sid but Anjali supports Sid.

Now Ishani gets a big opportunity where she meets Dr Vardhan and complaints to Vardhan about Sid exposing his reality.

It will be interesting to see if Sid will get expelled by Vardhan, and will this turn out to be Ishani’s biggest mistake. 

past seven days