Ishant Bhanushali to be seen in 'Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2018 11:45 AM

Mumbai, Child actor Ishant Bhanushali will soon be seen in "Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai". He says he can't wait to begin shooting for the TV show.

Ishant is known for portraying the younger version of Lord Hanuman in "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman."

"I have done fiction shows earlier but never tried my hands on comedy genre. Hence, I am very excited to be a part of 'Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai,'" Ishant said in a statement. 

He will essay the role of Mickey in the show.

"I am waiting to start the shooting for this series. Hope the viewers like my character of Mickey and shower as much love as they showered on me for my mythological characters."

The show is aired on BIG Magic. 

