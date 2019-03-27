Ishita and Raman's old enemy returns to support don Muskaan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as Yug is going to marry Alia. Meanwhile, Rohan is affected by all this and wants to stop the marriage.



Raman and Ishita's troubles seem to be never ending. Just as Muskaan was arrested, another problem crops up.



Alia wants to remarry Yug aka Adi, and even though Ishita and Raman are shocked, they cannot say no.



Bigger trouble waits ahead: Muskaan gets out of jail.



She joins hands with an old enemy of Raman and Ishita, who has returned for revenge.



Well, it will be interesting to see who this enemy is and how Raman and Ishita fight him.