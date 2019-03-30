News

Ishita and Shagun's new plan to halt Aliya and Yug's wedding in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 06:40 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Yug and Alia want to marry each other. Rohan is affected by all this and wants to stop the marriage.

When Alia announces that she wants to marry Yug aka Adi, Ishita is shocked and is totally against it, Meanwhile, Raman is ready to do anything for Alia's happiness.

Raman is all set to play a dirty game and get Rohan and Aliya divorced, while Ishita and Shagun are trying everything possible to stop the wedding.

Ishita and Shagun know that making Alia marry Yug is not the right decision. They now make a new plan to stop them from marrying.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Shagun and Ishia succeed.

