Ishita to be blamed for attempting to set Mihika on fire in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

12 Feb 2018 12:59 PM

Mumbai: TellyChakkar Star Plus’ popular drama is all set to witness a major drama in its upcoming episodes.

TellyChakkar was the first one to update its readers about Raman (Karan Patel)  getting married to Mihika (Avantika Hundal). As the family has geared up to celebrate the union with the marriage rituals, their sangeet ceremony will witness a high voltage confrontational drama.

It will so happen that during the ceremony, Ishita’s mother Madhavi (Neena Kulkarni) will gatecrash and will vent her anger on Mihika. This won't go down well with the latter and she will hit back at her foster mother. Mihika will yell at Madhavi that her daughter Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) needs to stay away from Raman (Karan Patel). She will not only humiliate Madhavi with her words but also throw a glass of wine at her in a fit of rage.

.

What do you think about Avantika Hundal, Divyanka Tripathi and Shireen Mirza?

Ishita, obviously will be agitated with her behaviour and will engage into a brawl with Mihika. To avenge the insult of her mother, Ishita will pour a bottle of wine on Mihika, thereby spoiling her make-up.

Too much drama...isn't it? But wait, the showdown doesn't end here.

(Also Read: Mihika to marry Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?)

While all Ishita and Mihika engage in a war of words, the to be bride, Mihika's dress will be set on fire! While there was a ruckus created because of the tussle, Ishita will be blamed for the act.

However, it will be Param (Anurag Sharma) who will be responsible for the hullaballoo.

How will Ishita justify herself is something the viewers will get to know in the episode.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such juicy spoilers and updates.

