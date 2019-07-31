News

Ishita conceal Raman's accidental demise from Bhalla family in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein in high on drama as Ishita is saved from Arjit and he kills Raman which shocks Ishita and the Bhalla family.

It seems Arijit finally plans his last attack on Raman. Arijit gets Mani and Ishita where he pushes Raman from the eighteen-floor building.

Mani and Ishita will rush Raman to the hospital, post pushing Raman down Arjit will cover his face with a mask.

Ishita and Mani decide not to revel the demise news to the family and both the tell the Bhalla family that Raman had a major accident and he will come back soon.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita will handle the whole situation. 

Tags > Ishita, Raman, Bhalla, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

