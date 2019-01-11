News

Ishita to die in Ye Hai Mohabbatein?




MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita has been kidnapped by Param, and Raman is trying everything possible to save her.

In the earlier episode, we have seen that Param holds Ishita captive in a different location. Thus, Raman fails to trace her.

Param wants the entire Bhalla business in his name, and Raman refuses to give in to this demand, as he believes that he will be able to save Ishita.

Param has now leaked a dangerous gas in Ishita’s room. She is close to death.

It will be interesting to see if Raman is able to save Ishita.
Tags > Ishita to die, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, kidnapped, Pram, Raman, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

