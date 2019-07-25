Ishita Dutta REACTS on Bepannah Pyaar’s off-air news

MUMBAI: Actress Ishita Dutta, who is currently playing female protagonist Pragati in Colors’ Bepannah Pyaar, was shocked with the news of her show going off-air.



As per media reports, Bepannah Pyaar will shut shop and be replaced by the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.



However, when TellyChakkar reached out to Ishita, she refuted the news about the show going off-air and clarified, 'Yes, the off-air news did shock us, but frankly speaking, we did not even discuss amongst ourselves, because we know the news is incorrect. Every show takes time to develop, and Bepannah Pyaar’s actual story has now begun with a blend of love, drama, suspense, and thrill. Our job to give our best. The entire team is working very hard. Yes, as an actor, this kind of news demotivates, but I know people love our show and liking Raghbir and Pragati’s chemistry. We all are getting a good response from the masses, and we are sure fans will enjoy watching the upcoming episodes.'



The Colors' daily soap opera is currently seeing an exciting track where Raghbir and Pragati are growing close to each other.



