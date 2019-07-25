News

Ishita Dutta REACTS on Bepannah Pyaar’s off-air news

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Jul 2019 07:34 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Ishita Dutta, who is currently playing female protagonist Pragati in Colors’ Bepannah Pyaar, was shocked with the news of her show going off-air.

As per media reports, Bepannah Pyaar will shut shop and be replaced by the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

However, when TellyChakkar reached out to Ishita, she refuted the news about the show going off-air and clarified, 'Yes, the off-air news did shock us, but frankly speaking, we did not even discuss amongst ourselves, because we know the news is incorrect. Every show takes time to develop, and Bepannah Pyaar’s actual story has now begun with a blend of love, drama, suspense, and thrill. Our job to give our best. The entire team is working very hard. Yes, as an actor, this kind of news demotivates, but I know people love our show and liking Raghbir and Pragati’s chemistry. We all are getting a good response from the masses, and we are sure fans will enjoy watching the upcoming episodes.'

The Colors' daily soap opera is currently seeing an exciting track where Raghbir and Pragati are growing close to each other.

Keep up the good work, Ishita! 

Tags > Ishita Dutta, Bepannah Pyaar, Colors tv, going off-air, Bigg Boss, Raghbir, Pragati, upcoming episodes,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

past seven days