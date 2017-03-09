Ishita to find out Nidhi being ALIVE in YHM

The drama around Nidhi (Pavitra Punia) is all set to see a new high in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms).

As viewers would know, Raman (Karan Patel) recently met with an accident and was accused of drink & driving. Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan), who was also with her, was about to get kidnapped after some goons found her alone with an unconscious Raman. While the family will blame Raman for being careless, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) will maintain that she trusts him and he can never put his children’s life in danger.

Now in the coming episodes, Ishita will decide to delve deeper and find out the real culprit behind the attack.

Shares a source, “While on a hunt, Ishita will finally get to know that Nidhi is alive and is being helped by Mani (Sumeet Sachdev). She will try her best to find out more about her but will fail to do so.”

Ishita would then decide to take help from Shagun and will confess to knowing about Nidhi being alive. Shagun will also be shocked with the information but will pledge to help her in finding Nidhi.

And here comes a twist; Nidhi who has been staying with them impersonating as Tisha will hear the conversation and get alerted.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Will Ishita-Shagun manage to find Nidhi? Or will she spoil their plans?

To know more watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.