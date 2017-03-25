Ishita Ganguly to play the female lead in Sony TV’s Porus

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to make history entertaining for viewers with the launch of Porus.

The Swastik Productions’ magnum opus will have Laksh playing the titular character.

And as exclusively reported by Tellychakkar.com, Rati Pandey, Praneet Bhat, Akanksha Juneja and Mohit Abrol have also been signed in to play pivotal roles.

Now, coming to Porus’ lady love, the makers have roped in pretty actress Ishita Ganguly for the same.

The Bong beauty, who rose to fame as the lead in Shastri Sisters, has also played an important role in Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

The character that Ishita will play will be a strong warrior princess who would ably support Porus in all his endeavours.

As of now, the team has been extensively participating in workshops to polish their dialect and action skills.

From what our sources share the show will soon go on floors.

When we called Ishita she confirmed being part of Porus but refused to talk further about the developments.

Our efforts to reach producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson remained futile.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.