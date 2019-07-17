News

Ishita Raj Sharma to collaborate with Navraj Hans for THIS project

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Jul 2019 01:13 PM

MUMBAI: It is raining music videos!

Now, the latest update is that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Ishita Raj Sharma will also be seen in an upcoming music video. The song will be sung by popular singer Navraj Hans. The song will be shot in the exotic location of Greece.

The music video is produced by Ravinder Dariya of Big Bat Films whereas Shahroz Ali Khan is the Associate Producer and it will be directed by Aman Prajapat. The casting of the same has been done by acclaimed casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

We couldn’t connect with Ishita or the producers for a comment.

