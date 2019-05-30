News

Ishita to be given death sentence in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?





MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Sahil is trying his best to destroy Ishita and Raman. He has produced fake evidence against Ishita and got her arrested.

Ishita is trapped because Sahil proves that she is a don named Shaina Shah.Â Raman and Ishita try to convince the commissioner about Sahilâ€™s blackmailing game. But the commissioner refuses to support Raman and Ishita, as they donâ€™t have any evidence.

Raman and Mani come together and hire a lawyer to solve Ishitaâ€™s case, but the lawyer also tells them that once the case heads to the court, Ishita will be proved guilty and will be sentenced to death. This news is a major setback for Raman. Â 

It will be interesting to see if Raman is able to save Ishita in time.

