Ishita shocked by Raman's return in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama. Ishita is still finding clues about Raman's whereabouts and is fighting against the evil Arjit.

In the earlier episode, Raman and Ishita are held captive by Arjit, and Ishita comes to know that Arjit is the real mastermind behind everything.

In the upcoming episode, Arjit unites Raman and Ishita only to separate them forever.

Arijit ruthlessly pushes Raman down the cliff.

Ishita fails to save Raman’s life and screams out loud. She is shattered on witnessing Raman’s death.

However, a bigger twist will unfold later.

Raman will return in an all-new avatar. He enters the Bhalla house with a new face and claims to be Raman, but the family refuses to believe him.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita handles this situation.