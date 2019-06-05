News

Ishita stops Sahil's bail proceedings in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will showcase interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

It was earlier seen that Sahil is behind bars and traps Ishita as Shaina too.

However, Ishita, Karan, and Raman take the commissioner's help and make a master plan to expose Sahil.

Ishita pretends to be Shaina once again and plays Sahil’s own game against him.

Ishita starts meeting Sahil’s gang members as Shaina Shah.

She also calls up Sahil’s lawyer and asks him to stop Sahil’s bail process and to go underground.

It will be really interesting to see if Ishita and Raman succeed in their plan to expose Sahil with proper evidence.

