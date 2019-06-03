Ishita turns Shaina enters Sahil's illegal business in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Sahil is planning and plotting to destroy Ishita, Raman and the Bhalla family and he is almost successful as he as trapped Ishita in a false case.

Ishita and Raman are stuck in Sahil’s trap as he puts Shaina's fake identity on Ishita.

And now Ishita decides to take this as an opportunity to move ahead and trap Sahil in his own game.

Ishita will use this identity of Shaina to get a clue against Sahil and thus will prove his identity of being a Don.

Ishita makes the commissioner understand that they can use this opportunity to get proof against Sahil and thus, can have a strong case against him in court.

Finally, the commissioner will agree and Ishita is ready to use this opportunity to prove her real identity as well.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ishita will prove her innocence and will she successful is proving Sahil guilty.