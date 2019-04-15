News

Ishita will mark her return and Raman and Ruhi slip into depression in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 10:53 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Shail is creating a lot of problems from Raman, Ishita and the Bhalla family.

In the previous track, Sahil traps Raman and Ruhi intentionally, and he wants to get Ishitia back so that he can take revenge for Mushaan’s murder.

In the upcoming episode, Raman gets arrested in a food poisoning case while Ruhi in smuggling and terrorist activities.

Ishita will get the bad news and will come running to rescue her family.

Ruhi and Raman will slip into depression as the things are slipping from their hands.

It will be interesting how Ishita will save Raman and Ruhi from all this.

 

 

Tags > Ishita, Raman, Ruhi, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony...

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days