Ishita will mark her return and Raman and Ruhi slip into depression in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Shail is creating a lot of problems from Raman, Ishita and the Bhalla family.



In the previous track, Sahil traps Raman and Ruhi intentionally, and he wants to get Ishitia back so that he can take revenge for Mushaan’s murder.



In the upcoming episode, Raman gets arrested in a food poisoning case while Ruhi in smuggling and terrorist activities.



Ishita will get the bad news and will come running to rescue her family.



Ruhi and Raman will slip into depression as the things are slipping from their hands.



It will be interesting how Ishita will save Raman and Ruhi from all this.



