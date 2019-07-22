News

Ishita witnesses Raman’s death in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama. Ishita is still finding clues about Raman's whereabouts and is fighting against the evil Arjit.

In the earlier episode, Raman and Ishita are held captive by Arjit, and Ishita comes to know that Arjit is the real mastermind behind everything.

In the upcoming episode, Arjit unites Raman and Ishita only to separate them forever.

Arijit ruthlessly pushes Raman down the cliff.

Ishita fails to save Raman’s life and screams out loud. She thus witnesses Raman’s death.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita lives without Raman.

past seven days