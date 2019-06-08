News

Ishita's first checkmate for Sahil in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

08 Jun 2019 09:41 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Ishita has turned into Shaina to defeat Sahil at his own game. She goes for a meeting so that she can dig out the real truth about the work that Sahil is doing and get proof against him.

Raman is not ready to send Ishita alone among such dangerous people and thus has a plan.

Raman transforms himself into a drug peddler.

He wants to be around Ishita to handle things if they go wrong.

Sahil's men catch Raman red-handed, but he manages to fool them. Meanwhile, Ishita executes her plan.

Ishita defeats Sahil, and it looks like his game will end soon.

