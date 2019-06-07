News

Ishita's plan against Sahil puts Raman at gunpoint in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 12:20 PM

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Ishita is on a mission to expose Sahil and she is planning and plotting.

In the upcoming episode, Ishita has made a plan to work against Sahil in his own way and not let him win this time.

Ishita turns Shaina to defeat Sahil in his own game, as she goes for a meeting so that she can dig out the real world work Sahil is doing and get proof against him.

Raman is not ready to send Ishita alone among such dangerous people and thus here he has a plan.

Raman turns Shaina Shah's driver and comes to drop her but this step lands Raman in trouble and puts him at gunpoint.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita will save Raman from Sahil.

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Star Plus, Star Plus Entertainment, Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai mohabaatein written updates, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein spoiler updates, Hotstar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

past seven days