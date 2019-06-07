Ishita's plan against Sahil puts Raman at gunpoint in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Ishita is on a mission to expose Sahil and she is planning and plotting.

In the upcoming episode, Ishita has made a plan to work against Sahil in his own way and not let him win this time.

Ishita turns Shaina to defeat Sahil in his own game, as she goes for a meeting so that she can dig out the real world work Sahil is doing and get proof against him.

Raman is not ready to send Ishita alone among such dangerous people and thus here he has a plan.

Raman turns Shaina Shah's driver and comes to drop her but this step lands Raman in trouble and puts him at gunpoint.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita will save Raman from Sahil.