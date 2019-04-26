Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Arohi puts a gun on Deep

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Deep hugging Arohi. He says I never wanted Tara in trouble. Arohi says who could kill her? Deep says I would kill him if I find her. Arohi says where were you? He says I was in meetings.



Arohi sees Tara’s phone. Deep is the last person she called.



At night, Arohi sneaks out of the house. Netra comes out of her room and goes somewhere. Arohi follows her. Netra goes in a room.



Wasu does arti. ranbir comes and says give me arti too. He says where is Deep? I want to interrogate Deep. deep comes. Inspector says you have to come with me. We found proof against you. Wasu says he didn’t do anything. Netra says he is innocent. Ranbir says we will know in court.



Deep is taken to court. Arohi is there. Netra comes in witness box. Netra says Tara wanted to marry Deep. Lawyer says Deep hated her and killed her. Deep says I didn’t kill anyone. Lawyer asks Arohi to come in witness box. Arohi says Deep killed Tara. Lawyer says do you have proof? She says yes. Arohi says I found Tara’s watch in Deep’s room. Deep says I was in a meeting when Tara was killed. Deep says I don’t know how this watch came to my room. Deep’s lawyer says Deep is blind. He can’t go there and kill her. Arohi says a blind man can also kill.



Arohi blindfolds. See says Tara heard everything Deep said on call. Tara went to a shed to tell someone. Deep came there and killed her. Lawyer says good story you made. You think he drove and chased Tara and killed her? Arohi puts a gun on Deep. Judge says what are you doing? She says it is a fake gun. It only shows you can kill if you are blind. Deep says I didn’t kill Tara. Netra says Deep is innocent. Arohi says Deep’s ring was also found at the place Tara was murdered.



Ranbir comes in witness box. Judge delays the proceedings.

Deep comes home. Wasu says you can’t go out of house. We will see that Arohi.

Netra looks for Tara’s phone. See says where is her phone. Arohi says Deep you are a demon. You will pay for this.