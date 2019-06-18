Ishq Mein Marjawan: Arohi attacked

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Ranjit saying to Arohi you are making a mistake by trusting Deep. Deep says to someone in car pray that she can take this truth when she finds out. Arohi comes there. She sees Deep. Deep sits in a car and leaves. Some thugs surround Arohi to kill her. Arohi runs. Deep hides her behind a drum. Arohi hugs Deep. Deep says don’t come near me. I am still mad at you. She says why did you save me? Deep saves Arohi’s head from being hurt. He hurts his own hand. Arohi says what did you do? Arohi says who were you with in car. He says you have no right to question me. And you still doubt me. You broke the swear I gave you. Arohi says I just wanted to convince you. Ranjit calls Arohi and says meet me in officer.

Ranjit says we have found out some people want to rob a bank. They will steal some important documents. He plays a recording. Someone says no one can come between our mission. ranjit says we think this is Deep. Arohi says deep can’t plan to kill someone. Ranjit says if it is him, he can’t succeed. Randhir says are you sure this isn’t Deep? Arohi says there is something I can’t see.

Deep says to someone everything is in your hand. No need to attack arohi. She wont come between our mission.

Arohi comes to Deep and says I want to talk. She shuts the door. Arohi screams. He says where did I hurt you? He says another lie. Deep leaves. Arohi calls Tarank and says I need a help.

Arohi sees Deep’s phone. Arohi reads a message in code language that was being said recording. Arohi says how is this possible. Arohi looks for deep. Wasu says stop. She takes Deep’s phone and says how dare you touch my phone. Arohi says is this yours? She says yes. Arohi says in heart so this was maa ji behind it. Tarank calls Arohi and says I did what you asked. Arohi says I will find out everything.

Arohi calls deep and says deep please come. I am in trouble. Please save me. Deep looks for Arohi. He comes to room and says I know you are here. You are lying. Someone comes in room dancing. Deep says Arohi enough come in front of me. There is a shadow. A woman hugs Deep. Arohi comes in the room from the other side. Deep is hugging someone else.