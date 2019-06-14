Ishq Mein Marjawan: Arohi is a CBI officer

Wasu says the whole family is eating together. Deep says a good family doesn’t have secrets. Arohi comes. Wasu says an outsider came too. Ranjit says don’t say bitter things about Arohi. Deep says ma where did you go? She says to doctor. I wasn’t well. Deep says why did you get scared? I was just joking. And Arohi you also needed a doctor? Ranjit says let’s eat. Deep says ya we may or may not get a chance to eat together again.
Arohi comes to her room. Someone sprinkle flowers on her. There is a sorry card. Arohi says what is all this? Deep says I am sorry for all that you had to suffer for. I know it hurts when your own person hides something from you. But I know you won't ever lie to me. He hugs her.
Arohi is in tears. She recalls Deep saying he has trust on her. Kiya comes. Arohi hugs her. Kiya says I was really missing you. Arohi says I am really worried. She says in heart maybe Kiya knows about boss. Arohi says I am worried for my family a lot. It can be anyone. Maybe Deep. Kiya says no he is a good man. Arohi says and Wasu. Kiya says she is innocent. Arohi says and Ranjit.. Kiya gets scared and silent. Arohi wonders why.
Deep calls someone and says I can tell you a news that can create a bustle in the country. In two hours I will know who is CBI officer. Deep meets a spy and says I have a news you can tell your police.
Ranjit asks Wasu you lied to Deep. She says yes I lied. I got a call. I went to somewhere but there was no one. Then someone came with hidden face. I don’t know who she was.
Arohi asks Ranjit can I ask you a question? He says do you doubt me because of Deep? She says so you want me to doubt Deep so someone else has his space? Arohi gets a call. She says I am coming.
Deep is waiting for the officer. Arohi comes in. Deep puts gun on her. He is dazed. Deep says CBI officer Arohi? Arohi says Deep. He says you played with my life. You deceived me. Arohi says listen please.
