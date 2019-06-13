Ishq Mein Marjawan: Arohi couldn’t kill Boss

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Boss’ thug says he is coming. We have to go and steal the idol. Arohi comes there. She puts the gun on boss. thug says what are you doing. Arohi says he is a coward. He kills people. Te thug puts the gun on Arohi. Arohi says take off their veil. I am not scared. If I die this boss will die too. Tarank Randhir and police come there. They arrest everyone. arohi says to boss show me your face. He is about to take off the veil but he throws dust in her eyes and runs. Aorhi wonders why his voice sounded familiar?

Wasu looks at deep. She says Arohi si responsible for my son’s condition. Iw ont leave her. Arohi comes. She says I lost. I tried killing him but he ran. Deep says his death is written in my hands. Arohi says my plan failed. Deep says Arohi there is a wire..

Don’t step forward.. Deep gets up and saves her. Arohi hugs him and says deep.. You got better? You are fine. Deep says I had to get up for you. Arohi says I lost. He says no it got better.

Tarank says they ran and you think it was right? Randhir says he wont have disclosed his master plan this way. Deep says we have to know what he is planning. He would come to the meeting. There is a secret officer. who will catch boss. Arohi says he is very dangerous. Deep says he would try to harm our family. stay attentive. Arohi says you too. Boss calls DEep and says I got a new life. He says I can kill your wife but I am forgiving you. There is a secret CBI officer after me. He would come to meeting. You have to come there and find out who he is.

Randhir says to officer that meeting is happening. People like him belong to jail. Be careful. It wont be easy. Here are details of the meetings.

Deep says to wasu I can’t let my family be in trouble. I have to end this. WAsu says you shouldn’t go out in this condition. Deep says ma I will handle everything. WAsu says it hurts me when you are in pain. Deep says ma I have to do this. Ranjit says I never had faith in you but I am glad you are doing all this. Deep says in heart I will prve you are behind all this.

Arohi meets kasahp and Kiya. He says how long do we have to stay hidden? Arohi says for sometime then everything will be fine. Kiay says what if they attack us. Arohi says deep wont let anything happen to us. Kashap says I thought he is a bad man. ARohi says I could never understand him either.

Arohi comes home. Deep has decorated the room. He says I want to spend this moment with you. I don’t know what’s next. He holds Arohi close. Aroh says I want to be with you forgetting the past. THe song tu jo hain plays. Deep and Arohi come close. Arohi says don’t go away from me for a moment. He says what if something happens to me. Arohi says I wont let anything happen to me. There is only love between us now.

Deep and Arohi are asleep. Deep gets up and says I will fix everything. No one will harm our family now. He leaves. Arohi opens eyes nd says I sould leave too. she goes after him.

Deep comes to a dark plan. Boss says officer would be there any moment. Deep says I will do it. Someoen comes in. Deep says you are officer?